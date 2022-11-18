Ajay Devgn Get Emotional As He Remembers Nishikant Kamat With A Throwback Pic As Drishyam 2 Hits Theatres
Ajay Devgn is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. In his career of three decades, Ajay has given several iconic movies across the genre and watching him perform on the big screen has always been a treat. And now, Ajay has been making the headlines for his recent release Drishyam 2. Also starring Tabu, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta and Rajat Kapoor in the lead, the thriller drama has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year.
Ajay Devgn Shares Throwback Pic with Nishikant Kamat
As Drishyam 2 has opened to rave reviews from the audience, Ajay Devgn took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and remembered Nishikant Kamat. For the uninitiated, the late director had helmed the 2015 release Drishyam. Ajay shared a throwback with Nishikant Kamat and wrote, "Today as the Drishyam case reopens after 7 years, I'm taking a moment to remember Nishi... #NishikantKamat #Drishyam2".
Drishyam 2 Gets A Thumbs Up From Audience
To note, Drishyam 2 has opened to impressive reviews and the audience has already declared it a hit. A Twitter user wrote, "#Drishyam2 is a well designed film and well narrated story. The plot is perfectly syncing with the part one. The great thing is the addition of #AkshayeKhanna as he really looks like an investigator and he tries to see what lies in #AjayDevgn eyes."
Drishyam 2 Leaked Online
To note, Drishyam2 became the recent victim of piracy. The Abhishek Pathak directorial was leaked online just hours after its theatrical release. According to media reports, Drishyam 2 was available for free download on torrent sites like Tamilrockets, Telegram, etc.
Ajay Devgn On Drishyam 2 Similarities With Mohanlal Starrer
Meanwhile, there have been rumours about Drishyam 2 being similar to Mohanlal starrer Malayalam film of the same name. However, Ajay stated that both films are different. Talking to Hindustan Times, Ajay said, "There were a lot of characters added, and a lot of changes made. You won't see Akshaye's character in the (Malayalam) film or Gaitonde (Kamlesh Sawant). So, a lot of changes have been made but like Abhishek said, keeping the soul of the film intact. So, I think, when you see the film, it's going to be very fresh for you".