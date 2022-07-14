dunki-dop-amit-roy-reveals-if-shah-rukh-khan-tried-to-mend-things-between-him-and-rajkumar-hirani

Recently, we learnt that Dunki DOP (Director of Photography/ Cinematographer) Amit Roy and director Rajkumar Hirani have parted ways. While Hirani will continue with the direction of Dunki, Amit won't be a part of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer anymore. While speaking to a leading daily, Amit clarified that he and Hirani parted ways amiably, and there's no bad blood between them.

While speaking to Times Of India, when Amit was asked if Shah Rukh Khan tried to patch things up between him and Hirani, he said, "It was a thing between a director and DOP. SRK is anyway too gentlemanly to get into that relationship. Neither would he have asked Raju sir to shoot with me nor would he have had any other opinion on it. He was not a factor in my decision."

In the same interview, he further said that whatever work he did for Dunki, will be retained in the film.

When asked what exactly went wrong between him and Hirani, he said that their sensibilities did not match in terms of creativity. Even though he shot for 19-20 days, he and Hirani were unable to come onto the same page.

"It had reached a point where I thought the friction will keep increasing and our relationship will get spoiled. If both of us are not agreeing on the same thing then it will be problematic for the film," added Roy.

While he will not be a part of the film anymore, he wishes only good things for Hirani and Shah Rukh.

He stated, "I have been a well-wisher of the film and I have been invested in it since pre-production for a year or so. I wanted the best for the film so I thought I should quit. And luckily Murali Sir (DOP CK Muraleedharan) was ready to step in. It was an amicable decision."