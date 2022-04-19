Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan ANNOUNCES Film With Rajkumar Hirani With A Quirky Video

Yes, you read it right! Finally, after a long wait, Shah Rukh Khan announced his collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani and the film is titled as Dunki. The film is slated to hit the theatres on December 22, 2023 and his fans are shedding happy tears on social media.

Shah Rukh shared a video on Instagram, wherein he is seen praising Rajkumar Hirani for making films like 3 Idiots, Munna Bhai MBBS, PK and Sanju. He further asks the director if he has any script ready for him as well, to which Hirani says yes. According to their conversation, the film has comedy, emotions and romance.

Shah Rukh captioned the video as, "Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga!Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023 @taapsee @gaurikhan @redchilliesent @rhfilmsofficial."

Reacting to Shah Rukh's announcement, actor Tiger Shroff wrote on Instagarm, "Amazing sir congratulationss so exciting."

On a related note, apart from Dunki, Shah Rukh will next be seen in YRF's Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The actor had recently shared a teaser video of the film, which took the internet by storm.

Well, just like SRKians, we can't wait to see the superstar on the silver screen after a long hiatus!