    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Eid al-Fitr 2022: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon & Celebs Wish Fans Eid Mubarak!

      By
      |

      Tuesday, (May 3) marked the celebration of Meethi Eid, ending the month-long fasting with the sighting of the crescent moon. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Huma Qureshi and other Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts to wish fans on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

      amitabh bachchan, raveena tandon, akshay kumar

      Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla Looked Exquisite In Sabyasachi Saree Paired With Golden CorsetMet Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla Looked Exquisite In Sabyasachi Saree Paired With Golden Corset

      Big B took to his Twitter account and shared a simple wish for fans. He shared a celebratory photo and wrote, "T 4269 - Eid Mubarak !!" Akshay Kumar also wrote in Hindi, "Eid Mubarak everyone, this day will bring happiness in lives of us all." Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Anupam Kher, Huma Qureshi, and Ram Madhavan among others also sent wishes to their fans.

      Raveena Tandon wished Eid Mubarak to fans as she dropped a photo of the moon. Maanyata Dutt shared a picture of herself while wishing fans on Eid. Sanjay Dutt's wife wrote, "Eid ul fitr Mubarak to all those celebrating Eid today across the globe! Have a blessed day #love #grace #positivity #dutts #eid2022 #beautifullife #thankyougod."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Maanayata Dutt (@maanayata)

      Meanwhile, International star and music producer DJ Khaled, who happens to hail from Pakistan, shared a photo of Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque on his Instagram Stories alongside the text "Eid Mubarak" and the prayer emoji.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

      Actress Gauahar Khan shared picture of her Eid celebration. Taking to Instagram, Gauahar captioned the post as, "My heart , My brother made my quran khaatma so beautiful with this surprise! and it's was also @nigaarzkhan 's birthday! Great surprise for her . @sahyrkohli @neelu.i happy girls ! #eidmubarak #2022 @asaadzkhan @sabreen.a.jan thank you sooooo much . I love you ! may Allah bless you guys always ! Ameen."

      Gauahar Khan,

      Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders Group Is Set To Invest Million For A Cricket Stadium Near Los AngelesShah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders Group Is Set To Invest Million For A Cricket Stadium Near Los Angeles

      Take a look at more Tweets from stars,

      Notably, Eid-ul-Fitr, the holy festival marks the end of the month of Ramadan during which Muslims observe fasting worldwide in order to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad.

      Comments
      Story first published: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 10:53 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 3, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X