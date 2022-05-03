Eid al-Fitr 2022: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon & Celebs Wish Fans Eid Mubarak!

Tuesday, (May 3) marked the celebration of Meethi Eid, ending the month-long fasting with the sighting of the crescent moon. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Huma Qureshi and other Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts to wish fans on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Big B took to his Twitter account and shared a simple wish for fans. He shared a celebratory photo and wrote, "T 4269 - Eid Mubarak !!" Akshay Kumar also wrote in Hindi, "Eid Mubarak everyone, this day will bring happiness in lives of us all." Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Anupam Kher, Huma Qureshi, and Ram Madhavan among others also sent wishes to their fans.

T 4269 - Eid Mubarak !! pic.twitter.com/0YV8CRO69Z — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2022

Raveena Tandon wished Eid Mubarak to fans as she dropped a photo of the moon. Maanyata Dutt shared a picture of herself while wishing fans on Eid. Sanjay Dutt's wife wrote, "Eid ul fitr Mubarak to all those celebrating Eid today across the globe! Have a blessed day #love #grace #positivity #dutts #eid2022 #beautifullife #thankyougod."

Meanwhile, International star and music producer DJ Khaled, who happens to hail from Pakistan, shared a photo of Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque on his Instagram Stories alongside the text "Eid Mubarak" and the prayer emoji.

Actress Gauahar Khan shared picture of her Eid celebration. Taking to Instagram, Gauahar captioned the post as, "My heart , My brother made my quran khaatma so beautiful with this surprise! and it's was also @nigaarzkhan 's birthday! Great surprise for her . @sahyrkohli @neelu.i happy girls ! #eidmubarak #2022 @asaadzkhan @sabreen.a.jan thank you sooooo much . I love you ! may Allah bless you guys always ! Ameen."

Take a look at more Tweets from stars,

Chand Mubarak 🌙 Eid Mubarak — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) May 2, 2022

Happy Eid to all. Love, Peace and Happiness always. 🌙 pic.twitter.com/IO1jxcVovg — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 3, 2022

May Allah bless us with prosperity,kindness,peace, courage and strength to fight the Evil. And keep Ramzan blessings in us,the whole year #EidUlFitr Mubarak #EidMubarak2022 pic.twitter.com/NTTQ6RBGlA — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) May 3, 2022

Notably, Eid-ul-Fitr, the holy festival marks the end of the month of Ramadan during which Muslims observe fasting worldwide in order to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad.