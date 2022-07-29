Ek Villain Returns Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
Mohit Suri's latest film Ek Villain Returns featuring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria has arrived in theatres today, and on the very first day of its release, the film is available on several notorious sites. Yes, you read it right! Ek Villain Returns full movie has been leaked online for free download by notorious sites so that people can watch the pirated version of the film without rushing to theaters. As Ek Villain Returns is a thriller film, the makers must be pretty worried, because online leaks increase the chances of netizens sharing spoiler on social media.
Meanwhile, the trade analysts and film critics have reacted positively to the film and they are expecting a decent opening at the box office...
Anmol Jamwal
"#EkVillainReturns is a pulpy logic free erotica thriller with an interesting climax. The cringe dialogues aside, it makes me think how better actors could have made this an even better venture: only #JohnAbraham & #DishaPatani shining momentarily. Absurd: yes Trash: No!"
Sumit Kadel
"Decent thriller made for the masses. The screenplay offers interesting twist & turns with a shocker climax. #ArjunKapoor stole the show,he delivers a stellar intense act, easily one of his career best..John is good while Disha & Tara lends good support."
Nishit Shaw
"#EkVillainReturns is full of glamour & good music where #MohitSuri narrates a gripping plot that revolves around one sided love, serial killings & of course, the path to achieve it...with his own expertise in this very genre...the sequel does..."
Rohit Jaiswal
"Typical #MohitSuri entertainer but this time with a touch of #AbbasMastan feel, Love can be Very Dangerous, #EVR shines bright in terms of twists, turns, strong music and excellent execution, Fast paced action thriller #EkVillainReturnsReview. arjunk26 turns out to be the biggest surprise of the film, #TaraSutaria glamorous, TheJohnAbraham is BACK, DishPatani HOT as always..... #EkVillainReturns studded with many WOW moments, watch this film this weekend, "Recommended".
Subhash K Jha
"#EkVillainReturns is quite a shocker.. The twists and turns kept me involved..TheJohnAbraham is chilling. But DishPatani steals the show. 3.5 stars"
Last week Shamshera arrived in theatres, but owing to negative reviews, the film tanked at the box office. It is to be seen if Ek Villain Returns will emerge as a winner at the box office.