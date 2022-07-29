Ek Villain Returns Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Anmol Jamwal

"#EkVillainReturns is a pulpy logic free erotica thriller with an interesting climax. The cringe dialogues aside, it makes me think how better actors could have made this an even better venture: only #JohnAbraham & #DishaPatani shining momentarily. Absurd: yes Trash: No!"

Sumit Kadel

"Decent thriller made for the masses. The screenplay offers interesting twist & turns with a shocker climax. #ArjunKapoor stole the show,he delivers a stellar intense act, easily one of his career best..John is good while Disha & Tara lends good support."

Nishit Shaw

"#EkVillainReturns is full of glamour & good music where #MohitSuri narrates a gripping plot that revolves around one sided love, serial killings & of course, the path to achieve it...with his own expertise in this very genre...the sequel does..."

Rohit Jaiswal

"Typical #MohitSuri entertainer but this time with a touch of #AbbasMastan feel, Love can be Very Dangerous, #EVR shines bright in terms of twists, turns, strong music and excellent execution, Fast paced action thriller #EkVillainReturnsReview. arjunk26 turns out to be the biggest surprise of the film, #TaraSutaria glamorous, TheJohnAbraham is BACK, DishPatani HOT as always..... #EkVillainReturns studded with many WOW moments, watch this film this weekend, "Recommended".

Subhash K Jha

"#EkVillainReturns is quite a shocker.. The twists and turns kept me involved..TheJohnAbraham is chilling. But DishPatani steals the show. 3.5 stars"