Ekta Kapoor Refutes KRK's Claim That Ek Villain Returns Is Copied From Korean Film; 'Don't Know What He Is...'

Producer
Ekta
Kapoor
has
dismissed
actor
cum
self-proclaimed
critic
KRK's
claim
that
Mohit
Suri's
Ek
Villain
Returns
is
copied
from
a
Korean
film.
She
said
that
her
upcoming
production
is
not
inspired
by
any
film
nor
has
it
been
made
in
any
other
languages.
For
the
unversed,
KRK
while
reviewing
the
trailer
of
Ek
Villain
Returns
had
claimed
that
the
film
and
its
prequel
were
copied
from
Korean
films.
At
a
press
conference
for
Ek
Villain
Returns
in
Delhi,
Ekta
Kapoor
rubbished
KRK's
claims.
As
per
a
report
in
India
Today,
the
film's
producer
shared
with
reporters
that
director
Mohit
Suri
had
read
out
two
scripts
to
her.
She
told
him
that
Ek
Villain
franchise
has
to
be
much
bigger
this
time.
"Mohit
ne
work
ki
thi
(This
is
such
a
script
in
which
Mohit
had
worked).
Rohit
Shetty
had
liked
this
script
a
lot.
Aur
Mohit
aise
hi
mujhe
suna
raha
tha
(Mohit
was
just
telling
me
the
script).
I
went
to
Rohit
and
I
am
his
sister,
so
I
requested
him,
and
he,
very
sweetly,
like
good
brothers
do,
gave
me
the
script
back
and
said
that's
yours.
This
is
such
a
script
that
whoever
listens
to
it
won't
say
no.
And
this
hasn't
been
made
in
any
other
language.
I
don't
know
what
Korean
Mr
KRK
is
watching.
But
he
seems
to
know
more
than
I
know
I
do
I
think," Kapoor
said
at
the
conference.
Interestingly,
KRK
was
a
part
of
Ek
Villain,
the
first
film
in
the
franchise
which
featured
Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Shraddha
Kapoor
in
leading
roles.
The
thriller
also
featured
Riteish
Deshmukh
and
Aamna
Sharif.
Speaking
about
Ek
Villain
Returns,
the
thriller
stars
John
Abraham,
Arjun
Kapoor,
Disha
Patani
and
Tara
Sutaria.