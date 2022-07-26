Ekta Kapoor Refutes KRK's Claim That Ek Villain Returns Is Copied From Korean Film; 'Don't Know What He Is...'

Producer Ekta Kapoor has dismissed actor cum self-proclaimed critic KRK's claim that Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns is copied from a Korean film. She said that her upcoming production is not inspired by any film nor has it been made in any other languages.

For the unversed, KRK while reviewing the trailer of Ek Villain Returns had claimed that the film and its prequel were copied from Korean films. At a press conference for Ek Villain Returns in Delhi, Ekta Kapoor rubbished KRK's claims.

As per a report in India Today, the film's producer shared with reporters that director Mohit Suri had read out two scripts to her. She told him that Ek Villain franchise has to be much bigger this time.

"Mohit ne work ki thi (This is such a script in which Mohit had worked). Rohit Shetty had liked this script a lot. Aur Mohit aise hi mujhe suna raha tha (Mohit was just telling me the script). I went to Rohit and I am his sister, so I requested him, and he, very sweetly, like good brothers do, gave me the script back and said that's yours. This is such a script that whoever listens to it won't say no. And this hasn't been made in any other language. I don't know what Korean Mr KRK is watching. But he seems to know more than I know I do I think," Kapoor said at the conference.

Interestingly, KRK was a part of Ek Villain, the first film in the franchise which featured Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in leading roles. The thriller also featured Riteish Deshmukh and Aamna Sharif. Speaking about Ek Villain Returns, the thriller stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.