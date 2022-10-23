Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali Party: Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, Karan Johar And More Grace The Celebrations

Along
with
popular
serials
and
reality
shows,
Ekta
Kapoor
is
famous
in
the
entertainment
industry
for
her
star-studded
parties.
Her
parties
sometimes
become
the
talk
of
the
town
weeks
before
the
actual
date.
Audience
and
paparazzi
alike
always
speculate
which
celebs
will
grace
the
lavish
party.
For
example,
the
Diwali
party
on
Saturday
was
one
of
the
most
awaited
events
of
the
month
and
was
attended
by
the
who's
who
of
B-Town.
One
of
the
most
notable
celebrities
who
attended
the
party
were
Lock
Upp
host
Kangana
Ranaut,
who
came
with
her
sister-in-law
Ritu.
Wearing
a
beautiful
green
salwar,
she
was
seen
greeting
her
friend
and
TV
star
Ankita
Lokhande
and
her
husband
Vicky
Jain.
Later
on,
Taapsee
Pannu
also
came
with
her
sister
Shagun
Pannu.
Taapsee
was
looking
exquisite
in
her
pink
saree
and
silver
blouse.
Karan
Johar
also
graced
the
event
wearing
yellow
and
black
kurta.
Among
other
attendees
were
Ananya
Pandey
and
Disha
Patani,
wearing
off-white
and
sparkling
red
lehenga
choli
respectively.
Shilpa
Shetty
also
attended
the
event
with
husband
Raj
Kundra
and
sister
Shamita
Shetty.
While
Raj
directly
entered
the
venue
wearing
a
sparking
black
mask
that
covered
his
whole
face,
Shilpa
and
Shamita
stayed
back
to
pose
for
the
reporters.
Other
notable
guests
are
the
Tejran
couple
Karan
Kundrra
and
Naagin
6
fame
Tejasswi
Prakash,
Neha
Dhupia
and
Angad
Bedi.