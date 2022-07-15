Emerging Artist Kamal Gulab Jain Creates Limelight In Show Biz; Big Projects On The Way

Kamal Gulab Jain has became a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. The young entrepreneur and multi-talented artist Kamal Gulab Jain is the head of the record company "Manik Wings Music." Artist Kamal Jain is aware of the hardships faced by young artists attempting to pursue their dream careers.

For struggling artists, Kamal Jain's music label provided a platform and a chance for young talents to perform as actors, singers and showcase their various artistic talents.

He is a multi-talented artist with a variety of skills, including singing, performing, and now he has recently emerged as an inspiration for upcoming young artists.

From his popular song "Maa" to his outstanding performance in the music video "Ganaraya Re Tu" and many others, Kamal Jain brings out the best of his self.

Kamal Jain is currently collaborating with Mahesh Manjrekar, a renowned actor and filmmaker from Bollywood, on the movie "We Are Gallimates," which is currently in production.

There will undoubtedly plenty of entertainment for the audience thanks to Mahesh Manjrekar's involvement in the movie.

In response to a question about why he decided to move from singing to acting, Kamal reveals, "Although I enjoy singing, my true passions are acting and filmmaking. I want to help my native Belgaum make history."

"I want to explore my overall identity. I don't think anyone should stop themselves, personally. We only have one life to live, and we are free to pursue our goals. Therefore, you should do whatever you want," added Kamal.