Emraan Hashmi To Join Salman Khan To Film Action Sequences For Tiger 3

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 has been in the news for the longest time. The film has already hit the shooting floor and the duo has already wrapped the international shooting schedule of this espionage thriller which is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma.

Sometime back there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan who has a cameo in this flick, will be shooting for his portions this month. However as per the latest update, it's not Shah Rukh Khan but Emraan Hashmi who will be reuniting with Salman to film an action sequence. One hears that Shah Rukh's special appearance will be shot in February.

An ETimes report quoted a source as saying, "Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan will be shooting some action sequences at the SRPF ground set with some international action directors."

A few days back, Emraan had shared a picture of his bulked body on Twitter which led to speculations that he is all set to lock horns with Salman in the next schedule of Tiger 3. On the other hand, the actor hasn't yet confirmed or denied his presence in this Salman-Katrina starrer.

Earlier Salman had revealed that Tiger 3 is likely to release in December 2022. Meanwhile, the superstar has some interesting projects in the pipeline which includes Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Kick 2.