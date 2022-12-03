Entertainment Live News Updates: An Action Hero Takes Low Opening; Salman To Grill Archana Gautam

The first weekend of December is finally here and the entertainment industry is already buzzing with some interesting updates. From Ayushmann Khurrana'slatest release An Action Hero taking a low opening to Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan slamming Archana Gautam for her language and super fans asking questions to contestants about their game plan on Weekend Ka Vaar, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan and other celebrities attending the Red Sea Festival and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.

Kareena-Saif Attend Red Sea Festival In Jeddah Currently, the Red Sea International Film Festival is going on in Jeddah and many Bollywood celebrities are gracing the red carpet for the past couple of days. Last night, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Sonam Kapoor stole the limelight with their style. Taking to social media, Kareena posted some pictures from the festival. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Disappointing Opening For Ayushmann's An Action Hero Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero, directed by Anirudh Iyer was finally released yesterday (December 2). While the film is received favourable reviews, it has taken a low opening. According to early estimates, it recorded a dismal opening of 5% and should collect Rs 1.35-1.50 crore on day one.