Entertainment Live Updates: RRR Gets Nominated At Critics Choice Awards; Devoleena's Emotional Wedding Video

A new December morning is finally here and the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many exciting updates. From Anurag Kashyap-Vivek Agnihotri's Twitter war over films like Pushpa, Kantara, and The Kashmir Files to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya star Devoleena Bhattacharjee getting teary-eyed after her wedding to boyfriend Shahnawaz Sheikh, Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna's Drishyam 2 crossing Rs 300 crore mark at the international box office, SS Rajamouli's RRR bagging 5 nominations at Critics Choice Awards, and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.

Devoleena Bhattcharjee Wedding Video: Actress Gets Emotional As She Hugs Hubsand Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married to her boyfriend Shahnawaz Sheikh on Wednesday (December 14). Currently, a video is doing the rounds on social media in which she's seen getting emotional while hugging Shahnawaz after their marriage.

5 Nominations For RRR At Critics Choice Awards SS Rajamouli's RRR, featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, has bagged five big nominations at the Critics' Choice Awards in the US. It has been nominated in these categories - Best Picture, Best Visual Effects, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, and Best song (Naatu Naatu).