The new week has begun and the showbiz industry is already buzzing with exciting updates about our favourite celebs' personal and professional lives. From Bhediya witnessing good growth during the weekend at the box office, Varun Dhawan expressing gratitude towards the audience for their love towards Bhediya to BFFs Tina Datta and Nimrit Ahluwalia set to lock horns on Bigg Boss 16 over the captaincy, Yami Gautam celebrating her 34th birthday and more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Ahluwalia & Tina Datta Turn Foes Over Captaincy In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, as Shiv Thakare will announce Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as the new captain of the house, it will spark a tiff between the Choti Sarrdaarni actress and Tina Datta.

Varun Dhawan Expresses Gratitude Towards Fans For Bhediya Varun Dhawan took to social media and shared pics with fans from one of the theatres. Elated with the response to Bhediya, Varun wrote, “#bhediya has given me so much love it feels amazing to see Soo many people coming to the theatres. A special Sunday as #Dhrishyam2 and #Bhediya give a lot of happiness to all cinema lovers congratulations @ajaydevgn sir and @AbhishekPathakk”. #bhediya has given me so much love it feels amazing to to see Soo many people coming to the theatres . A special Sunday as #Dhrishyam2 and #Bhediya give a lot of happiness to all cinema lovers congratulations @ajaydevgn sir and @AbhishekPathakk pic.twitter.com/zOXFAAwFYx — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 27, 2022