Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Finale; Bhediya’s Decent Performance At BO

It is the last Sunday of the month and as everyone is lazying around, the showbiz industry is buzzing with interesting updates about our favourite celebs. From the audience gearing up for the much awaited grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 10 to Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya having a decent show at the box office, Bigg Boss 16 contestants to get punished by the Bigg Boss and more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.

Farhan Akhtar Looks Dapper in Blue Suit Farhan Akhtar exuded charm in his dark blue suit as he shares new pics on social media. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Vikas Bahl To Direct La Famille Belier Hindi Remake Renowned filmmaker Vikas Bahl is all set to direct the Hindi remake of the French-Belgian coming-of-age comedy-drama La Famille Belier.

Manushi Chhillar To Play Female Lead in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? According to media reports, Manushi Chhillar will be seen playing the female lead in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starter Bade Miya Chote Miyan.

Hina Khan Believes In Travel Therapy As She Heads To Turkey Hina Khan can't stop beaming with joy as she shared pics of herself while heading to Turkey. She captioned the post as, "Travel Therapy... Chalo Turkey". View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Elegant As She Flaunts Her Mehendi Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and shared a beautiful pic of herself wherein she was candidly flaunting her mehendi design. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Evict Sajid Khan Trends On Twitter Post Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar After no elimination was announced on Bigg Boss 16, 'Evict Sajid Khan' has been trending on social media as netizens demand the filmmaker's elimination. To note, the trend was started by Andy Kumar

Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya Witnesses A Decent Performance At Box Office On Day 2 Varun Dhawan’s much awaited horror comedy is showing decent growth at the box office on its second day of its release and has collected around Rs 9.50 crore nett.

Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 10 To Have Grand Finale Tonight The popular dance based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is set to witness its grand finale tonight. It will be a tough fight between Rubina Dilaik, Gashmeer Mahajani, Faisal Shaikh, Nishant Bhat, Sriti Jha and Gunjan Sinha.