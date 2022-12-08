Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals His Hollywood Plans, Sreejita Returns To Bigg Boss 16

It
has
been
an
interesting
week
so
far
with
some
new
buzz
from
the
entertainment
industry.
From
Ranbir
Kapoor
opening
up
about
his
plans
to
enter
Hollywood,
Dharmendra
celebrating
his
87th
birthday
to
Sreejita
De
and
Vikkas
Manaktala
entering
Bigg
Boss
16
as
wild
card
contestants,
KGF
actor
Krishna
G
Rao
passing
away
at
the
age
of
70
and
much
more.
As
the
showbiz
industry
is
buzzing
with
hot
updates,
we
bring
you
all
the
updates
about
your
favourite
celebs
right
here.
Dec
8,
2022
9:04
AM
KGF
Actor
Krishna
G
Rao
Passes
Away
Veteran
Kannada
actor
Krishna
G
Rao,
who
was
seen
in
Yash's
KGF
Chapter
1,
passed
away
due
to
age
related
illness
in
Bengaluru.