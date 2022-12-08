Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals His Hollywood Plans, Sreejita Returns To Bigg Boss 16

It has been an interesting week so far with some new buzz from the entertainment industry. From Ranbir Kapoor opening up about his plans to enter Hollywood, Dharmendra celebrating his 87th birthday to Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala entering Bigg Boss 16 as wild card contestants, KGF actor Krishna G Rao passing away at the age of 70 and much more. As the showbiz industry is buzzing with hot updates, we bring you all the updates about your favourite celebs right here.

KGF Actor Krishna G Rao Passes Away Veteran Kannada actor Krishna G Rao, who was seen in Yash's KGF Chapter 1, passed away due to age related illness in Bengaluru.