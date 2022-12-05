Entertainment Live News Updates: Hansika Motwani Gets Married; Ankit Gupta Becomes New Captain

The first Monday of December is finally here and the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many exciting updates. From South actress Hansika Motwani exchanging wedding vows with businessman-beau Sohael Kathuriya to Udaariyaan star Ankita Gupta becoming the new captain of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 after beating Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero witnessing a slight growth over the weekend, and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.

Hansika Motwani Is Now Married Actress Hansika Motwani has tied the knot with businessman-boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya in Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace. Many pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony are out on social media. The couple exchanged wedding vows in the presence of their families and close friends. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ihansika_my_jaan❤️ (@ihansika_my_jaan)