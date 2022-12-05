    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Entertainment Live News Updates: Hansika Motwani Gets Married; Ankit Gupta Becomes New Captain

      By
      |
      Hansika Motwani Wedding Bigg Boss 16 new captain Ankit Gupta

      The first Monday of December is finally here and the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many exciting updates. From South actress Hansika Motwani exchanging wedding vows with businessman-beau Sohael Kathuriya to Udaariyaan star Ankita Gupta becoming the new captain of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 after beating Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero witnessing a slight growth over the weekend, and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X