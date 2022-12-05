Entertainment Live News Updates: Hansika Motwani Gets Married; Ankit Gupta Becomes New Captain

The
first
Monday
of
December
is
finally
here
and
the
entertainment
industry
is
already
buzzing
with
many
exciting
updates.
From
South
actress
Hansika
Motwani
exchanging
wedding
vows
with
businessman-beau
Sohael
Kathuriya
to
Udaariyaan
star
Ankita
Gupta
becoming
the
new
captain
of
Salman
Khan's
Bigg
Boss
16
after
beating
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Ayushmann
Khurrana's
An
Action
Hero
witnessing
a
slight
growth
over
the
weekend,
and
much
more.
We
bring
you
all
the
updates
from
the
entertainment
industry
right
here.
Dec
5,
2022
9:13
AM
Hansika
Motwani
Is
Now
Married
Actress
Hansika
Motwani
has
tied
the
knot
with
businessman-boyfriend
Sohael
Kathuriya
in
Jaipur's
Mundota
Fort
and
Palace.
Many
pictures
and
videos
from
their
wedding
ceremony
are
out
on
social
media.
The
couple
exchanged
wedding
vows
in
the
presence
of
their
families
and
close
friends.