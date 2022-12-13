Entertainment News LIVE Updates: KL Rahul-Athiya To Get Married In Jan 2023, Shiv, Nimrit Nominate Priyanka

The entertainment industry has been some never ending buzz and it has got us in our toes. From KL Rahul to reportedly tie the knot with Athiya Shetty in January next year, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrating daughter Devi's one month birthday to Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer nominating Priyanka Choudhary for elimination on Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry is buzzing with hot updates about our favourite, check out all the updates here.

Ranbir Kapoor To Have A Cameo In Govinda Naam Mera? As Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar are gearing up for the release of Govinda Naam Mera, it is reported that Ranbir Kapoor will be having a cameo in the film. According to media reports, he will be making an appearance in the song Bijli.

Shahid Kapoor Exudes Charm in White Shirt Shahid Kapoor shared a stunning pic of himself wherein he looked dapper in a white shirt and bearded look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Locks Horn With Sumbul After Getting Nominated In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul Touqueer, Nimrit Ahluwalia, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare will be seen nominating Priyanka Choudhary for elimination. This will leave Priyanka irked and she will be seen getting into an argument with Sumbul.

Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Celebrate Devi's 1 Month Birthday Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's little princess Devi has turned one month old and the proud parents made sure to celebrate the occasion with a sweet video message. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty To Tie The Knot Next Month According to a report published in Pinkvilla, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will be tying the knot in the 4th week of January 2023. The couple will reportedly ask the guests to block their dates from 21 to 23 January.