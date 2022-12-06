Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Malaika Opens Up On Her Divorce With Arbaaz, Sumbul Nominates Shalin On BB16

The
new
week
has
come
up
with
some
new
buzz
from
the
entertainment
industry.
From
Malaika
Arora
opening
up
about
the
reason
behind
her
divorce
from
Arbaaz
Khan,
revealing
who
proposed
first
in
their
relationship
to
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
nominating
Shalin
Bhanot
for
elimination
this
week
on
Bigg
Boss
16,
Divya
Agarwal
getting
engaged
to
Apurva
Padgaonkar
and
much
more.
As
the
showbiz
industry
is
buzzing
with
hot
updates,
we
bring
you
all
the
updates
about
your
favourite
celebs
right
here.
Dec
6,
2022
9:34
AM
Divya
Agarwal
Gets
Engaged
To
Apurva
Padgaonkar
Taking
to
social
media,
Divya
Agarwal
shared
romantic
pics
from
her
birthday
bash
as
she
announced
her
engagement
with
Apurva
Padgaonkar.
During
the
first
episode
of
Moving
In
With
Malaika,
Malaika
Arora
opened
up
on
her
divorce
from
Arbaaz
Khan
and
said,
"I
was
very
young.
I
wanted
different
things
in
life".
She
also
added
that
'they
became
very
irritable
people
and
started
to
drift
apart'.