Entertainment Live Updates: Mukesh Khanna Calls SRK’s Besharam Rang ‘Vulgar’; Avatar 2 Takes Bumper Opening

A new December weekend is finally here and the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many exciting updates. From James Cameron's sci-fi action drama Avatar: The Way Of Water aka Avatar 2 taking a bumper opening in India to Raaes director Rahul Dholakia supporting Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan against 'bigots' who have been protesting against his much-hyped film Pathaan, Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna calls Pathaan's first song Besharam Rang 'vulgar' amid ongoing controversy, Abdu Rozik's alleged elimination from Bigg Boss 16, and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.

'Shaktimaan' Mukesh Khanna Calls SRK-Deepika's Besharam Rang 'Vulgar' Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who is popularly known as Shaktimaan, has criticised Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang song from Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. Questioning the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in a recent interview, he called the song 'vulgar' and stated that the makers will bring actors on the screen without clothes next time. He said, "You dared to bring people in such limited clothing, next you will bring them without the clothes!"

Box Office: James Cameron's Avatar 2 Gets Huge Opening James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water finally hit the theatres on Friday (December 16) after a long wait of 13 years. It took a huge opening in India and scored second highest day one ever for a Hollywood film in India with Rs 43 crore nett (early estimates). Avatar 2 crossed Spider Man: No Way Home by huge margin and only Avengers Endgame is ahead of it now.