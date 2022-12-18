Entertainment LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra Heads For Christmas Holiday With Malti, Tina-Sumbul Lock Horns

It is just one week left for Christmas and the world is taken over by the festive spirit. Amid this, the entertainment industry has been buzzing with some hot scoops about our favourite celebs and it has got us on our toes. From Priyanka Chopra heading for a Christmas vacation with daughter Malti Marie, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrating as Jaipur Pink Panthers won the Pro Kabaddi League title to Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer Khan locking horns on Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry is buzzing with hot updates about our favourite, check out all the updates here.

Alia Bhatt Shares A Beautiful Sunkissed Selfie As She Gives A Glimpse of Her Lazy Sunday Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story and shared a beautiful sunkissed selfie. She captioned the image as, "Time to trouble you with another one of my sunshine selfies. Happy Sunday".

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pens A Sweet Note As Jaipur Pink Panthers Clinches Pro Kabaddi League Trophy As Jaipur Pink Panthers have won the Pro Kabaddi League title, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan penned a sweet note for team. Sharing pics with the trophy, Aishwarya wrote, "Jaipur Pink Panthers are the Pro Kabaddi Season 9 CHAMPIONS What a fabulous season! We are so proud of our team of incredibly talented, focused and hardworking kabaddi sportsmen… Kudos boys!!! God Bless always. Love, Light, more power to you and Shine on" View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Priyanka Chopra Jets Off For Christmas Vacation With Maltii As Christmas is around the corner, Priyanka Chopra has flown to a mysterious location to celebrate the festival with her daughter Malti Marie.