Entertainment LIVE Updates: Priyanka Lauds RRR Team For Golden Globes Nomination, Tina-Sumbul-Soundarya Tiff

The
entertainment
industry
has
been
some
never
ending
buzz
and
it
has
got
us
on
our
toes.
Interestingly
the
new
day
has
come
with
some
interesting
news
for
our
readers
From
Priyanka
Chopra
sending
best
wishes
to
RRR
team
for
Golden
Globes
nomination
to
the
fallout
between
Soundarya
Sharma,
Tina
Datta
and
Sumbul
Touqeer,
Devoleena
Bhattacharjee's
wedding
news
going
viral
after
she
shared
her
haldi
pics
and
more.
As
the
showbiz
industry
is
buzzing
with
hot
updates
about
our
favourite,
check
out
all
the
updates
here.
Dec
14,
2022
9:09
AM
Priyanka
Chopra
Congratulates
RRR
Team
For
Golden
Globes
Nominations
As
SS
Rajamouli's
RRR
earned
two
nominations
at
the
Golden
Globes
Awards
2023,
Priyanka
Chopra
took
to
social
media
to
congratulate
the
team
and
send
her
best
wishes.