Entertainment LIVE Updates: Ranbir-Alia Celebrate Christmas With Bhatts, Tunisha’s Co-Star Sheezan Arrested

Christmas is finally here and the festive vibe has taken over the world. After all, the holy day is always celebrated with a lot of zeal everywhere. Amid this, the showbiz world is buzzing with exciting news about our favourite celebs which has got us intrigued. From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrating Christmas with Shaheen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Soni Razdan & Ayan Mukerji to Tunisha Sharma's rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Khan getting arrested in her death case, Abdu Rozik returning to Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry has a lot of hot scoops about our favourite celebs, check out all the updates here.

Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Police Arrests Rumoured Boyfriend Sheezan Khan As Tunisha Sharma's death sends shockwaves in the industry, it is reported that her rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been arrested by the cops and will be produced in the court soon.