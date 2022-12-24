Entertainment Live Updates: Dull Opening For Cirkus, Salman Blasts Priyanka Choudhary On On Bigg Boss 16 WKV

A new December morning is finally here and the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many exciting updates. From Rohit Shetty's Cirkus featuring Ranveer Singh getting a disappointing opening to Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan bashing Priyanka Chahar Choudhary during Weekend Ka Vaar, Tamil actor Maayi Sundar passing away due to severe Jaundice, the viral photo of grandfather Anil Kapoor carrying Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu in arms, and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.

Ranveer Singh's Cirkus Opens On A Disappointing Note Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, featuring Ranveer Singh Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, was finally released on December 23 amid huge buzz. However, the film opened on a dull note. Reportedly, it is going to rake in around Rs 7-7.50 crore nett on the first day at the box office.