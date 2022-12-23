Entertainment LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus Releases, Salman Khan To School Shalin Bhanot & MC Stan

Jacqueline Fernandez's Lawyer On Why She Withdrew Her Application To Travel Abroad

As Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the limelight for the ongoing money laundering case, she made the headlines after she withdrew her application to travel abroad. And now her lawyer Prashant Patil who explained the entire situation. "it was brought to the notice of Jacqueline that right now, the matter is at a crucial stage (it’s kept for arguments on charge), hence, it was legally advisable for her to withdraw the said application and maybe file a fresh application after some time," he told ETimes