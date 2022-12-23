Entertainment LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus Releases, Salman Khan To School Shalin Bhanot & MC Stan
As everyone is eagerly waiting for the Christmas weekend, the plans are undoubtedly set for the special day. Meanwhile, the showbiz world is buzzing with exciting news about our favourite celebs. From Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus hitting the screens to Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer revealing the reason behind the actress withdrawing her application to go abroad to Salman Khan schooling MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot post their ugly fight on Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry is buzzing with hot updates about our favourite, check out all the updates here.
- Ranveer Singh's Cirkus Is A Complete Family Entertainer
As Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus has hit the screens today, the movie is a laughter riot and a complete family entertainer which a perfect screenplay and impressive dialogues
- Jacqueline Fernandez's Lawyer On Why She Withdrew Her Application To Travel Abroad
As Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the limelight for the ongoing money laundering case, she made the headlines after she withdrew her application to travel abroad. And now her lawyer Prashant Patil who explained the entire situation. "it was brought to the notice of Jacqueline that right now, the matter is at a crucial stage (it’s kept for arguments on charge), hence, it was legally advisable for her to withdraw the said application and maybe file a fresh application after some time," he told ETimes
- Salman Khan Lashes Out At MC Stan & Shalin Bhanot
In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan will be seen lashing out at MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot over their ugly fight and the choice words on the show.