Entertainment Live Updates: Ranveer Calls Deepika ‘Very Gharelu’; Malaika-Arbaaz Receive Son At Airport

A new winter day of December is finally here and the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many exciting updates. From Bollywood star Ranveer Singh calling his star-wife Deepika Padukone 'very gharelu' to ex-couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan receiving son Arhaan Khan with long hugs at the airport as he returns from the United States, Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero failing to witness the expected growth at the ticket window, and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.

Malaika-Arbaaz Welcome Son With Long Hugs At Airport Exes Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were snapped at the Mumbai airport as they received their 20-year-old son Arhaan Khan upon his arrival from the United States. They got slightly emotional after meeting their son after a long time and gave him tight hugs. For the unversed, Arhaan has been studying filmmaking in the US. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)