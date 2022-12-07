Entertainment Live Updates: Ranveer Calls Deepika ‘Very Gharelu’; Malaika-Arbaaz Receive Son At Airport

A
new
winter
day
of
December
is
finally
here
and
the
entertainment
industry
is
already
buzzing
with
many
exciting
updates.
From
Bollywood
star
Ranveer
Singh
calling
his
star-wife
Deepika
Padukone
'very
gharelu' to
ex-couple
Malaika
Arora
and
Arbaaz
Khan
receiving
son
Arhaan
Khan
with
long
hugs
at
the
airport
as
he
returns
from
the
United
States,
Ayushmann
Khurrana's
An
Action
Hero
failing
to
witness
the
expected
growth
at
the
ticket
window,
and
much
more.
We
bring
you
all
the
updates
from
the
entertainment
industry
right
here.
Dec
7,
2022
8:45
AM
Malaika-Arbaaz
Welcome
Son
With
Long
Hugs
At
Airport
Exes
Malaika
Arora
and
Arbaaz
Khan
were
snapped
at
the
Mumbai
airport
as
they
received
their
20-year-old
son
Arhaan
Khan
upon
his
arrival
from
the
United
States.
They
got
slightly
emotional
after
meeting
their
son
after
a
long
time
and
gave
him
tight
hugs.
For
the
unversed,
Arhaan
has
been
studying
filmmaking
in
the
US.