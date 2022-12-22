Ent LIVE Updates: RRR, Chhello Show Shortlisted For Oscars; Gauahar Makes 1st Appearance post Pregnancy News

It is just three days left for Christmas and while the world is busy making plans for the festive weekend, the entertainment industry has been buzzing with some hot scoops about our favourite celebs. From RRR & Chhello Show (The Last Film Show) getting shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards to Gauahar Khan making her first public appearance after her pregnancy announcement, Sreejita De making an explosive statement about Tina Datta on Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry is buzzing with hot updates about our favourite, check out all the updates here.

Gauahar Khan Makes First Public Apperance Post Pregnancy Announcementq Gauahar Khan, who recently announced her pregnancy, was seen slaying on the red carpet of an award show in a green coloured blazer lehenga

RRR, The Last Film Show Shortlisted For 95th Academy Awards In a proud moment for India, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Gujarati Film Chhello Show (The Last Film Show) have been shortlisted for the prestigious 95th Academy Awards 2023.