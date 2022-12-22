    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ent LIVE Updates: RRR, Chhello Show Shortlisted For Oscars; Gauahar Makes 1st Appearance post Pregnancy News

      By
      |
      Ent LIVE Updates: RRR, Chhello Show Shortlisted For Oscars

      It is just three days left for Christmas and while the world is busy making plans for the festive weekend, the entertainment industry has been buzzing with some hot scoops about our favourite celebs. From RRR & Chhello Show (The Last Film Show) getting shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards to Gauahar Khan making her first public appearance after her pregnancy announcement, Sreejita De making an explosive statement about Tina Datta on Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry is buzzing with hot updates about our favourite, check out all the updates here.

      • Dec 22, 2022 9:44 AM
        Gauahar Khan Makes First Public Apperance Post Pregnancy Announcementq

        Gauahar Khan, who recently announced her pregnancy, was seen slaying on the red carpet of an award show in a green coloured blazer lehenga

        Gauahar Khan Makes First Public Apperance Post Pregnancy Announcementq
      • Dec 22, 2022 9:09 AM
        RRR, The Last Film Show Shortlisted For 95th Academy Awards

        In a proud moment for India, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Gujarati Film Chhello Show (The Last Film Show) have been shortlisted for the prestigious 95th Academy Awards 2023.

      Comments

      MORE BOLLYWOOD NEWS

      Story first published: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 8:57 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 22, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X