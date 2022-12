A new December weekend is finally here and the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many exciting updates. From rumours of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan dating his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Pooja Hegde to director-producer Karan Johar slamming the Hindi film industry for making remakes instead of working on original content, a slow start for Kajol's Salaam Venky at the ticket window, and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.

Is Salman Khan Dating Pooja Hegde? As per the ongoing buzz on social media, superstar Salman Khan is now dating his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Pooja Hegde. A self-claimed film critic started these speculations and wrote, “BREAKING NEWS: New Couple in Town !!! Mega Star #SalmanKhan fell in love with #PoojaHegde !! His production house also signed her for next 2 films !! They are spending time together nowadays!! Confirmed by Salman Khan close sources.” The actor’s fans are in disbelief. BREAKING NEWS : New Couple in Town !!! Mega Star #SalmanKhan fell in love with #PoojaHegde !! His production house also signed her for next 2 films !! They are spending time together now a days !! Confirmed by Salman Khan close sources. pic.twitter.com/2lkNIXH3IE — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) December 7, 2022