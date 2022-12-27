    For Quick Alerts
      Entertainment Live Updates: Bhaijaan Salman Khan Turns 57, SSR’s Sister Reacts To His ‘Murder’ Reports

      As the year is coming to an end, the excitement of welcoming the New Year and the enthusiasm of what's in store for us is taking over all of us. Amid all the fervour and excitement, the entertainment industry is buzzing with exciting scoops about our favourite celebs. From Salman Khan celebrating his 57th birthday to a new revelation in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, there's more to tell you. As there are a lot of hot scoops about our favourite celebrities coming from the film industry, let's check out all the updates here.

      • Dec 27, 2022 9:16 AM
        Bhaijaan Salman Khan Celebrates 57th Birthday

        Salman Khan, fondly known as "Bhaijaan," turns 57 on December 27. His dearest sister Arpita Sharma hosted a grand birthday bash at her Mumbai residence, which was attended by several stars, including Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, and Shah Rukh Khan, amongst others. Salman was spotted wearing an all-black outfit and cut a cake with the media as well.

        Bhaijaan Salman Khan Celebrates 57th Birthday
      X