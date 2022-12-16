    For Quick Alerts
      Entertainment LIVE Updates: SRK Reacts To Boycott Pathaan Trend On Twitter, Salman Khan Schools Sajid Khan

      Entertainment LIVE Updates: SRK Reacts To Boycott Pathaan

      The weekend is around the corner and the showbiz industry is buzzing with some hot gossips about our favourite celebs. From Shah Rukh Khan reacting to the ongoing Boycott Pathaan trend on Twitter, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Govinda Naam Mera releasing on OTT to Salman Khan schooling Sajid Khan over his double standards regarding Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Ahluwalia's bond on Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry is buzzing with hot updates about our favourite, check out all the updates here.

      • Dec 16, 2022 9:56 AM
        Muslim Outfit Demands Ban on Shah Rukh Khan Starrer

        After a controversy over Deepika Padukone's saffron bikini, now a Muslim outfit demanded a ban on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan unless the name of the movie is changed.

      • Dec 16, 2022 9:37 AM
        IT Conducts Raids At Prithviraj Sukumaran & Other Malayalam Film Personalities

        Several Malayalam film personalities including Prithviraj Sukumaran faced income tax raids on Thursday morning.

      • Dec 16, 2022 9:04 AM
        As Boycott Pathaan Trends On Twitter, Here's What Shah Rukh Khan Has To Say About It

        It's almost a month left for Pathaan release and the social media is abuzz with 'Boycott Pathaan' trend. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan reacted to the ongoing negativity on social media and said, "The world has become normal. We are all happy, I am the happiest. And I have no objection in stating that duniya kuch bhi kar le, main aur aap log aur jitney bhi positive log hain sab ke sab, zinda hain (me, you all and all the positive people are alive)".

      Story first published: Friday, December 16, 2022, 8:57 [IST]
      X