      Entertainment LIVE Updates: SRK Pens A Note For Lionel Messi, Vikas-Soundarya Fired From Captaincy

      Entertainment LIVE Updates: SRK Pens A Note For Messi

      Christmas is around the corner and amid the festive spirit, the entertainment industry has been buzzing with some hot scoops about our favourite celebs and it has got us on our toes. From Shah Rukh Khan penning a special note for Lionel Messi post Argentina's win at the FIFA World Cup 2022 to Vikas Manaktala and Soundarya Sharma getting fired from captaincy on Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry is buzzing with hot updates about our favourite, check out all the updates here.

        Shah Rukh Khan Pens A Note For Lionel Messi Post His FIFA Win

        As Lionel Messi took the world by storm by winning the FIFA World Cup 2022, Shah Rukh Khan penned a special note for him. He wrote, "Thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work & dreams"

