Entertainment LIVE Updates: SRK Pens A Note For Lionel Messi, Vikas-Soundarya Fired From Captaincy

Christmas
is
around
the
corner
and
amid
the
festive
spirit,
the
entertainment
industry
has
been
buzzing
with
some
hot
scoops
about
our
favourite
celebs
and
it
has
got
us
on
our
toes.
From
Shah
Rukh
Khan
penning
a
special
note
for
Lionel
Messi
post
Argentina's
win
at
the
FIFA
World
Cup
2022
to
Vikas
Manaktala
and
Soundarya
Sharma
getting
fired
from
captaincy
on
Bigg
Boss
16
and
more.
As
the
showbiz
industry
is
buzzing
with
hot
updates
about
our
favourite,
check
out
all
the
updates
here.
Dec
19,
2022
9:08
AM
Shah
Rukh
Khan
Pens
A
Note
For
Lionel
Messi
Post
His
FIFA
Win
As
Lionel
Messi
took
the
world
by
storm
by
winning
the
FIFA
World
Cup
2022,
Shah
Rukh
Khan
penned
a
special
note
for
him.
He
wrote,
"Thank
u
#Messi
for
making
us
all
believe
in
talent,
hard
work
&
dreams"
We
are
living
in
the
time
of
one
of
the
best
World
Cup
Finals
ever.
I
remember
watching
WC
with
my
mom
on
a
small
tv….now
the
same
excitement
with
my
kids!!
And
thank
u
#Messi
for
making
us
all
believe
in
talent,
hard
work
&
dreams!!