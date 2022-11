It's a new day and as we are gearing up for the new hustles, the showbiz industry is bustling with interesting scoops about our favourite celebs. From the buzz about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's January wedding to Bigg Boss 16 getting to wild card entries tonight with Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar, new mommy Alia Bhatt flaunting her post maternity glow at sister Shaheen Bhatt's birthday and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.

Anupam Kher REACTS To IFFI Jury Head's Criticism For The Kashmir Files After Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher reacted to IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid's criticism of The Kashmir Files. Talking to ANI, the senior actor said, "If holocaust is right, the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is right too. Seems pre-planned as immediately after that the toolkit gang became active. May God give him wisdom."

Vivek Agnihotri Slams IFFI Jury Head For 'Vulgar' Remark About The Kashmir Files After the IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid called The Kashmir Files a 'propaganda, vulgar movie', Vivek Agnihotri reacted saying, "Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness"/ GM.



Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 29, 2022

Prithviraj Sukumaran Spills Beans About Kaduva Prequel After the stupendous success of Kaduva, Prithviraj Sukumaran has confirmed the sequel of the movie which will depict the story of Kuriachan's father, Koruthu Mappila. He also stated that he wants to cast Mammootty, Mohanlal, or Suresh Gopi as the central character in the Kaduva prequel

Bigg Boss 16: Sunny Waghchore & Sanjay Gujar To Enter As Wild Card Contestants Tonight Bigg Boss 16 is set to witness a new twist in the game as golden boys Sunny Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar will be entering the house as wild card contestants.

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra To Tie The Knot In January? It's been a while since there has been a buzz about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. As there are reports that the couple will be tying the knot in January, a source told ETimes, "These are just rumours and no dates have been locked as yet. Earlier it was November, then December and now January".