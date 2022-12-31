Entertainment Live Updates: Sidharth-Kiara February Wedding; BB16's Vikkas Apologises For Casteist Slur

A new chilly December weekend is finally here and the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many exciting updates. From Bollywood's good-looking couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani allegedly getting married on February 6 to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Vikkas Manaktala apologizing for casteist slur against Archana Gautam, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan partying with mother Gauri Khan and friends ahead of New Year's eve, and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.

PICS: Suhana Khan Chills With Mommy Gauri & Friends A few pictures of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan partying with her mother Gauri Khan and friends ahead of New Year's eve are currently doing the rounds on social media. The photos appear to be from Alibaug where SRK has a villa. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan_love)

Bigg Boss 16: Vikkas Manaktala's Apology For Casteist Slur Earlier this week, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Vikkas Manaktala had made a casteist slur on Archana Gautam and said, "Neech jati ke log." In the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss called both of them inside the confession room and explained that the reality show doesn't support any discriminatory remark or comment. The actor apologised for the comment and claimed that his intention wasn't to hurt anyone's sentiments and it happened in the 'heat of the moment'. He stated, "mere niyat kisi ko galat bolne ke liye nahi thi".

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Marriage On Feb 6: Report Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding rumours have been floating for a long time. According to the latest reports, the alleged lovebirds will tie the knot on February 6 at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel in Rajasthan. Their pre-wedding functions are likely to be held on February 4 and 5. However, an official announcement is still awaited. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌟 (@wedz.vibes)