    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Entertainment Live Updates: Sidharth-Kiara February Wedding; BB16's Vikkas Apologises For Casteist Slur

      By
      |
      Entertainment Live Updates: Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani February Wedding Bigg Boss 16 Vikkas Manaktala Casteist Slur

      A new chilly December weekend is finally here and the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many exciting updates. From Bollywood's good-looking couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani allegedly getting married on February 6 to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Vikkas Manaktala apologizing for casteist slur against Archana Gautam, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan partying with mother Gauri Khan and friends ahead of New Year's eve, and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.

      • Dec 31, 2022 10:03 AM
        PICS: Suhana Khan Chills With Mommy Gauri & Friends

        A few pictures of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan partying with her mother Gauri Khan and friends ahead of New Year's eve are currently doing the rounds on social media. The photos appear to be from Alibaug where SRK has a villa.

        View this post on Instagram

        A post shared by Team Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan_love)

      • Dec 31, 2022 9:30 AM
        Bigg Boss 16: Vikkas Manaktala's Apology For Casteist Slur

        Earlier this week, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Vikkas Manaktala had made a casteist slur on Archana Gautam and said, "Neech jati ke log." In the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss called both of them inside the confession room and explained that the reality show doesn't support any discriminatory remark or comment. The actor apologised for the comment and claimed that his intention wasn't to hurt anyone's sentiments and it happened in the 'heat of the moment'. He stated, "mere niyat kisi ko galat bolne ke liye nahi thi".

      • Dec 31, 2022 8:48 AM
        Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Marriage On Feb 6: Report

        Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding rumours have been floating for a long time. According to the latest reports, the alleged lovebirds will tie the knot on February 6 at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel in Rajasthan. Their pre-wedding functions are likely to be held on February 4 and 5. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

        View this post on Instagram

        A post shared by 🌟 (@wedz.vibes)

      Comments

      MORE BIGG BOSS 16 NEWS

      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X