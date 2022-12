The weekend is around the corner and the showbiz world has some hottest scoops which will leave you intrigued. From Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrating their first wedding anniversary in the hills, Kajol looking forward to the release of Salaam Venky with Vishal Jethwa to wild card contestant Vikkas Manaktala exposing contestants on Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan taking a jibe at Sajid Khan and more. As the showbiz industry is buzzing with hot updates, check out all the updates here.

BB16 Wild Card Contestant Vikkas Manaktala Exposes Housesmates As Vikkas Manaktala enters Bigg Boss 16 as a wild card contestant, he will be seen exposing housemates and called Tina Datta fake while tagging Archana Gautam as dhokebaaz.

Kajol Starrer Salaam Venky Hits The Theatre Today Kajol and Vishal Jethwa starrer Salaam Venky, which has been helmed by Revathi, is set to release today. Interestingly, the movie will have a cameo by Aamir Khan