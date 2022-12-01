Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Vijay On ED Interrogation Over Liger, Shalin-Nimrit Lock Horns On BB16

The month of December has begun and as the winter vibes are gradually taking over the nation, the showbiz industry is buzzing with hot updates. From Vijay Deverakonda opening up on Enforcement Directorate questioning him over Liger's illegal funding to Nimrit Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot getting into an ugly fight on Bigg Boss 16, Nadav Lapid reacting to The Kashmir Files furore post his statement at IFFI Goa 2022 and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.

Nadav Lapid On Criticism Over The Kashmir Files Remark IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid, who sparked a debate post his comments on The Kashmir Files, is unfazed by the criticism coming his way. He stated that his comments didn't "express one position or another on the conflict in Kashmir".

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Ahluwalia Get Into An Ugly Fight As per the recent promo of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Ahluwalia will be seen getting into an ugly fight during a task following which the Chot Sarrdaarni actress will break into tears

Vijay Deverakonda On ED Interrogation: Popularity Comes With Difficulties Vijay Deverakonda, who recently appeared in front of ED over Liger's illegal funding, opened up on the interrogation. He said, "I gave few answers to the questions asked by the ED officials. They have done their job. The popularity that comes with the love also shows some difficulties. This is an experience in life though. They did not tell me to come again".