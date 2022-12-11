Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Virat Anushka Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary; Tina Datta Returns To BB16

It
has
been
a
lazy
weekend,
but
the
showbiz
world
has
some
hottest
scoops
that
intrigue
you.
From
Virat
Kohli
and
Anushka
Sharma
celebrating
their
fifth
anniversary,
Saira
Banu
getting
emotional
remembering
Dilip
Kumar
during
his
100th
birth
anniversary
celebration
organised
by
the
Film
Heritage
Foundation
wherein
he
was
titled
as
'Hero
of
Heroes'
to
Tina
Datta
returning
to
Bigg
Boss
16
and
more.
As
the
showbiz
industry
is
buzzing
with
hot
updates
about
our
favourite,
check
out
all
the
updates
here.
Dec
11,
2022
9:00
AM
Tina
Datta
Returns
To
Bigg
Boss
16
Post
Elimination
In
the
recent
promo,
Tina
Datta
made
a
comeback
on
Bigg
Boss
16
after
her
elimination
and
left
everyone
shocked.
In
fact,
she
was
seen
exposing
Shalin
Bhanot's
fake
feelings