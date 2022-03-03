Entrepreneur Ranbir Roy's Tale Of Love Is The Encouragement For Today's Younger Generation

When love is all you have, there is no room for hate. To be precise, love always wins and nothing matters in the end. One of the profound entrepreneurs and motivational speakers, Ranbir Roy has had an interesting tale of love that glorifies its power in every sense. Ranbir has been one of the eminent internet personalities who has been looked upon by thousands of youngsters. We have often seen the entrepreneur share his knowledge about leadership and business on different occasions.

However, there is the other side of Ranbir that not everyone is familiar with. Besides his valuable life lessons for youngsters, the best takeaway from his life is his typical filmy love story. Scrolling through his Instagram feed, one of the anecdotes from his life was about his love story. In 2004, Ranbir Roy fell in love with his college junior who was two years younger than him. Brought up in different upbringings, Ranbir and his then girlfriend belonged to different castes.

While Ranbir's family was against his decision, he had made up his mind to achieve financial independence at an early age. Therefore, he began his entrepreneurial journey, and there has been no looking back for him since then. In 2009, Ranbir Roy did court marriage and worked in a call centre. "My wife and I struggled through the storm before seeing the rainbow in our life. It has been a rollercoaster journey so far", he said.

As years passed, so did the couple attain financial stability in their lives. After years of struggle, their families finally announced their marriage. Today Ranbir Roy is not just a caring husband, but also an inspiring figure on the professional horizon. The entrepreneur holds a law degree and is the brainchild behind different companies - RR Group of Hotels, India ESports Company and VSG Media & Management Company.

As much as he is successful with his business ventures, Ranbir Roy is also an established name on the internet. He grabbed everyone's attention over the web for predicting almost accurate match results during the IPL 2021. From humble beginnings to a victorious journey, Ranbir Roy has reshaped his career as the most sought-after name on the internet.