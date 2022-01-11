Esha Deol Pens A Gratitude Note On Completing 20 Years In Bollywood; Thanks Sridevi & Boney Kapoor

Esha Deol made her acting debut in the Hindi film industry with Vinay Shukla's 2002 film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe opposite Aftab Shivdasani. The actress went on to star in films like Kucch Toh Hai, Chura Liyaa, Yuva, Dhoom amongst others. Some hit the bullseye; some didn't. As Esha clocked two decades in Bollywood, the actress penned a gratitude note to thank everyone who has been a part of her journey.

The actress wrote that her heart filled with gratitude and love for everyone associated with her journey and thanked Boney Kapoor and his late wife and actress Sridevi for launching her in Bollywood.

Esha wrote in her post, 'This day 20 year's ago | made my entry into this beautiful magical place called "Hindi cinema," "Bollywood" "the Indian film industry". My heart is filled with gratitude & love for everyone associated with this journey of mine so far. All thanks to someone very special in my life who spotted me back then. He is none other the main man who believed in me. mr Boney kapoor who I fondly call Boney uncle & his beloved Sridevi ji. Much gratitude to the both of you for launching me."

She further added, "I started shooting at the age of 18 for my debute film koi mere dil se poochhe . For which I won the prestigious filmfare & screen award as the debutant of the year. I can never forget the huge hoardings of mine Boney ji had put up all over town which read " introducing Esha Deol " with a stunning pic of mine clicked by Atul kasbekar ( still one of my favourite pics to date) J also have such wonderful memories of filming with my director mr. Vinay Shukla & all my co stars of the film Aftab, Sanjay, Anupam ji & the lovely Jaya Bachchan ji my Jaya aunty . You all eased me into performing , giving me tips & giving me guidance. What a wonderful time we all had during the shoot of the film."

"To the journey that continues..... A big shot out to everyone associated with all the films that I have done so far , all my costars, directors & producers . Its been absolutely lovely. Finally , wanted to say I love each & every one of you ..... My fans who have stood strong by my side for all these years. Because of you l am. As | am getting back this year with my OTT debut Rudra opposite AJ Ajay Devgan ..... Looking forward , here's to lots more fantastic work , fantastic films & fantastic roles in my most favourite place that I call home ..... my film Industry!My mamma & papa I love u! Love & gratitude, Esha Deol your Dilbara @ your DHOOM girl," Esha signed off her note.

With regards to work, Esha Deol was last seen in the short film Cakewalk.