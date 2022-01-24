Esha Gupta On Battling COVID-19: It Has Taken A Toll On Me Mentally

Esha Gupta and her Spanish boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar recently tested positive for COVID-19. The couple is currently isolating in Madrid. On the other hand, Esha's family in Delhi is also fighting against the virus. In a tete-a-tete with Hindustan Times, the Badshaho actress talked about battling the virus.

The actress said that not being able to be with them is not only making her feel helpless, but also taking a toll on her mental health.

Esha told the tabloid, "I thought I'd be one of those people who would be saved from ever getting the virus since, during the peak of it in India in January, I was shooting in Kolkata. Even during my other series set, we had cases, but my team and I were safe."

The actress revealed that she has been down with fever and cough for two weeks and has lost her smell.

"The fact that I've been down with fever and cough for two weeks and lost my smell just has made me very paranoid but more cautious about my health. My whole family is down with Covid, and I cannot imagine anything worse for anyone," the daily told the actress as saying.

Speaking about her battle with COVID-19, Esha added, "Fortunately or unfortunately, my partner and I both have Covid. So, it is not so bad as I have him around, but I feel it has taken a toll on me mentally since it's been almost two weeks of the slowest road to recovery. Plus, I cannot travel to be with my family."

Workwise, Esha was last seen in Ken Ghosh's MX Player web series Naqaab in which she essayed the role of a cop named Aditi Amre.