Esha Gupta Says She Was Advised To Take Injections For Fair Skin; 'Actresses Have A Lot Of Pressure'

Esha Gupta has never shied away from speaking her mind in her interviews. In a recent chat with a news portal, the actress talked about how she was advised to take injections worth Rs 9000 to lighten her skin tone.

Esha told Prabhat Khabar, "At the starting of my career, I was advised to get my nose sharpened. I was told my nose is round. A long time ago, people also advised me to get injections for fair skin and even I got carried away for some time. I went ahead and found out that such an injection would cost ₹9000. I won't name them but you will find many of our actresses with fair skin."

The Baadshaho actress further said that she would never want her daughter in the future to take up acting because there's this pressure of looking beautiful from an early age.

"Actresses have a lot of pressure of looking beautiful. I would never want my daughter to become an actor otherwise she will face the pressure of looking beautiful from a young age. She will not be able to live her life like a normal, real person. I'd want she becomes an athlete, she would not have to study much either," Esha told the portal.

Esha stepped in the Hindi Film Industry with Emraan Hashmi-starrer Jannat 2 in 2012. Later, she starred in movies like Raaz 3D, Rustom and Baadshah. Her last big screen outing was Total Dhamaal in 2019. The actress also featured in web shows like Nakaab and RejectX. She was recently seen in Bobby Deol-starrer Aashram 3.