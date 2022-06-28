Esha Gupta Says 'When You Are From The Industry, You Could Be Nasty, It Would Be No Big Deal'

There's no denying that it's not easy for any actor/actress from the outside to sustain inside the film industry without struggling a bit. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when actress Esha Gupta was asked if she feels she has succeeded in carving a niche for herself, she said that she wants to believe, she has been successful in life.

When asked to share her take on the struggles of outsiders, she told ETimes, "As someone who's not from the industry, what I can speak for outsiders is that you don't get a shoulder to cry on. And you do not have anyone guiding you the right way. Because from most people that I met, very few were real and genuine."

She went on to add that her current agent is one of her best friends, as she trusts them. She further said that there are very few people who want to see her progress and guide her the same way. Esha asserted that there should be someone to just take care of us when we are at our lowest.

In the same interview, Esha also mentioned that there have been days when she wished to be an insider. She feels that people who belong to the industry, can be nasty still it's not a big deal for others to deal with them.

She said, "At times, I really wish I was from the industry, I know I wouldn't have faced that. When you're from the industry, you could be nasty, you could have given a flop but it would be no big deal because you would still have another film."

She recalled when her first film flopped, she was petrified, and started beating herself for her choices. She felt it was the end of it and she won't have work anymore.

"But then, after quite some time, I picked myself up. I was working, earning money, doing so much work and then you realise, that's life," concluded the Baadshaho actress.