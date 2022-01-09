Esha Gupta Tests Positive For COVID-19

Actor Esha Gupta on Sunday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine. The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram Story and shared the update with her fans.

"Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have been following the protocols and have isolated myself and currently under home quarantine. I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don't forget to #Mask Up I love you all," the "Baadshaho" actor wrote.

Prateik Babbar Opens Up On Battling COVID-19; 'The First 3 Days Of High Fever Felt Like Absolute Death'

Lakshmi Manchu Tests Positive For COVID-19

Gupta was last seen on the 2021 series Nakaab. On Saturday, Mumbai reported 20,318 new coronavirus infections and five deaths. The city now has more than one lakh active cases.