    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Esha Gupta Tests Positive For COVID-19

      By
      |

      Actor Esha Gupta on Sunday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine. The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram Story and shared the update with her fans.

      esha

      "Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have been following the protocols and have isolated myself and currently under home quarantine. I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don't forget to #Mask Up I love you all," the "Baadshaho" actor wrote.

      Prateik Babbar Opens Up On Battling COVID-19; 'The First 3 Days Of High Fever Felt Like Absolute Death'Prateik Babbar Opens Up On Battling COVID-19; 'The First 3 Days Of High Fever Felt Like Absolute Death'

      Lakshmi Manchu Tests Positive For COVID-19Lakshmi Manchu Tests Positive For COVID-19

      Gupta was last seen on the 2021 series Nakaab. On Saturday, Mumbai reported 20,318 new coronavirus infections and five deaths. The city now has more than one lakh active cases.

      Comments
      Read more about: esha gupta covid19
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X