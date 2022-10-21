EXCLUSIVE: ‘Amitabh Bachchan Is My Favourite Actor’, Says Kantara Star Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, his recent release Kantara has been doing wonders at the box office. Helmed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, Kantara was an action thriller and was released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Kantara has opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics and Rishab has been grabbing attention for his stupendous acting skills. As he is basking in the success of Rishab, he got into an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat and got candid about his favourite actor.

During the interaction, Rishab was all praises for megastar Amitabh Bachchan and called him his favourite actor. Well, Amitabh Bachchan is undoubtedly one of the biggest megastars in Bollywood who has won hearts with his incredible acting skills and versatility. In fact, it is a treat to watch him perform on screen. Clearly, the Kantara star is in awe of Big B's charm. Furthermore, Rishab was quizzed about the growing trend of pan Indian films. However, the actor stated that he doesn't believe in the concept of Pan India and calls himself a further Kannadiga.

Meanwhile, after basking in the immense praises for both Kannada and Hindi versions, Kantara is set to spread its magic in the international market as well. After all, it is becoming the first ever Kannada movie to be screened in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Kantara will be screened as a part of the Kannada Rajotsava event during the month of November.

Check Out The Tweet Here: