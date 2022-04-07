Exclusive! Anjum Batra: Jersey Is Shahid Kapoor’s Film, Fans Are Eagerly Waiting For His All-New Avatar

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Jersey is all set to hit the screens on April 14, 2022. Notably, the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Jersey is clashing with pan-India film KGF: Chapter 2 at the box office. Ever since the new release date was announced, fans are eager to see the battle of two big films at the box office.

The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial also has some popular cast members including Pankaj Kapoor, Geetika Mehandru, Anjum Batra and many others. Talking about Anjum Batra, the actor is playing the role of Shahid Kapoor's best friend in the film.

Recently,had a brief exclusive conversation with Anjum Batra, in which he opened up about his role and the release of Jersey. Let us tell you, Anjum's character name is Amrit in the film. When asked about his character, the actor said, "Amrit is someone who is always with Arjun (Shahid Kapoor) in all thick and thins. Amrit is a completely jugaadu person, without having any job or business."

Anjum Batra also stated that Jersey is going to change Shahid Kapoor's career as an actor. He said, "This is amongst those films with which people will relate completely, even if it is released after a year. All the characters are very much relatable. Moreover, it's Shahid Kapoor's film. His fans are eagerly waiting for his all-new avatar after Kabir Singh."

Since Jersey is a remake of a Telugu film of the same name, fans are quite curious to know how the film will perform at the box office. While speaking about the same, Anjum said, "It's a Hindi remake of the Telugu film Jersey. I am sure many people must have seen the Telugu version of the movie. But people actually want to see how all cast members in this Hindi remake going to perform."

For the unversed, Anjum Batra was last seen in Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 in a key role. Coming back to Jersey, the film has music composed by Sachet-Parampara and it is jointly produced by Dil Raju, Aman Gill, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Allu Aravind.