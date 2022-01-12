Exclusive: Anya Singh On Her Kaun Banegi Shikharwati Character: Somehow I Always Connected With Uma

Anya Singh is currently garnering several accolades for her performance as Rajkumari Uma in ZEE5's comedy series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. The actress essays the role of the youngest princess of Shikharwati who struggles with esteem issues, allergies and is constantly competing to prove her worth amidst her sisters. In an exclusive interview with Filmibeat, Anya spoke to her about prepping and connecting with her character in the dysfunctional family drama.

Speaking on her preparing for the character of Uma in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, Anya Singh said, "You know I was actually the last person to be cast and I remember I was cast just one week prior when we were about to shoot just when COVID-19 hit us. So we went back to our respective homes and I read the script. There were lots of questions because Uma is very different from I'm and so when I reached my writer, I kept asking her a lot of questions. Like 'What's Uma like?' and I would also try to figure her body language. All these small things but my writer and co-director Ananya Banerjee really helped me in figuring out Uma."

Exclusive: Anya Singh On Working In ZEE5's Kaun Banegi Shikharwati: It Was An Absolute Treat

Apart from this, the Never Kiss Your Best Friend actress also revealed that she connected with the character of Uma out of all the four sisters on the show. On this, Anya Singh said, "So when I had a conversation with Gauravv K Chawla who's our director and he was telling me about the four sisters, I somehow always connected to Uma. And I always wanted to play her but at that point, somebody else was supposed to play the character so I didn't have the chance to. But then they stepped away and I got to play the character. But what I connected with and loved the most about the character was that Uma never gave up. Even the fact that she suffers from various allergies and she was at a physical disadvantage with her sisters, she converted her allergies into her profession. Because she couldn't step out of her room, she used to play games and then she went on to become a professional gamer and developer. So she used that opportunity to portray it in the right manner as opposed to crying about it. Even with her sisters where she was being stubborn and saying that I don't need anyone's help, she was just trying to prove her point. But there's a lot of hurt in her in terms of why did her sisters stop speaking to her or why did they not care about her and I think a lot of her traits are relatable to anybody. Because there are a lot of times in your life when you feel really low and question your equations with your loved ones but she stands by what she thinks. She uses all her opportunities for the best and that's what I love about Uma."

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati Review: Light-Hearted Dysfunctional Family Drama That Will Tickle Your Funny Bone

Talking about the show Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, it also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Raghubir Yadav and Kritika Kamra in the lead roles. The show was released on ZEE5 on January 7, 2022. It has been helmed by Gauravv K Chawla and Ananya Banerjee.