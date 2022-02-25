Exclusive: Atul Kulkarni Calls Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness The Biggest OTT Show In India

Atul Kulkarni will soon be seen in the much-awaited Disney+Hotstar crime thriller series, Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. The show marks the digital debut of Ajay Devgn and Atul will be seen playing a pivotal role in the same. In an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, the veteran actor hailed the show as one of the 'biggest Indian OTT shows.'

Speaking on the same, Atul Kulkarni revealed, "It was excellent. That's what I'm looking forward to because Javed Khan (his character from A Thursday) would be still there on the 4th of March in people's minds. And then Gautam (his character from Rudra) will come and of course, we're talking about the biggest show in India in OTT. This is the first time that Ajay Ji (Devgn) is coming on the OTT platform. This is such a big show and I'm fortunate to be a part of it and I'm really looking forward to it. All the more now, on the background of A Thursday's tremendous success so I'm really looking forward to it."

Apart from that, Atul Kulkarni has also penned the much-awaited Laal Singh Chadha that will be starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. The movie is a Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. However, the actor remained tight-lipped about the same and hinted that he will speak on the project at the right time.

The Rang De Basanti actor said, "I've so much to tell about Laal Singh Chadha and we're releasing it on the 11th of August. I would of course love to talk about it but in July or August." The movie will also mark the debut of South sensation Naga Chaitanya.

Meanwhile, talking about Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness, the series has been helmed by Rajesh Mapuskar. It will also be starring Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in the lead roles. The show will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar from March 4, 2022.

Atul Kulkarni was recently seen in the thriller film A Thursday. The actor played a tough cop in the same. Helmed by Behzad Khambata, it also stars Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles.