Exclusive: Atul Kulkarni On Choosing His Scripts: I Listen To The Scripts Like A Child Listens To A Story

Atul Kulkarni has been winning several laurels for his performance as the tough cop Javed Khan in the recently released, A Thursday. The veteran actor has been part of several quality projects and is touted to be one of the most celebrated and versatile actors in the Hindi, South and Marathi film industries. In a recent interview with Filmibeat, he spoke to us about how his script selection process has evolved over the years.

The Rajwade And Sons actor said, "I think one thing that I haven't changed in myself is how I listen to the script. I listen to the script as a child listens to a story because we all go to the cinema theatres like a child to listen to a story. Whatever the star cast, whatever the big production value, big music but we are really going to listen to a story. That's what I've tried to maintain all these years and I think that's the soul of any film which is the script."

Apart from this, Atul Kulkarni spoke about how he considers himself as one of the most fortunate actors in the industry. The Rang De Basanti actor started off in the showbiz with films like Chandni Bar (2001) and Hey Ram (2000). Kulkarni garnered tremendous success with these acclaimed projects and says that he was at the 'right place at the right time.'

He told us, "I'm one of the most fortunate actors that we have and I was at the right time, at the right place every time including this OTT era. I think it was just pure luck more than anything." Atul Kulkarni furthermore spoke about how he was enamoured by the script of his latest release, A Thursday.

The actor said, "It is such an excellently written script because whatever an actor gets, it is mainly from how the character is written. How the scenes are written and the scope that the actor gets. This was a lovely script that was written so well. It is even executed better so I think my job was quite easy. Because of such a fabulous script and such a fabulous direction."

Talking about A Thursday, the movie has been helmed by Behzad Khambata. It also stars Yami Gautam and Neha Dhupia in the lead roles. It revolves around a playschool teacher taking her own students hostage.