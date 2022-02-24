Exclusive: Atul Kulkarni On The OTT Vs Theatre War: We Should Stop These Dramatic Debates

Atul Kulkarni is currently basking in the success of his latest thriller flick, A Thursday. The actor has earlier received laurels for his performances in the digital space for projects like The Test Case, Bandish Bandits, City Of Dreams and The Raikar Case. In an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, the veteran actor spoke about the infamous OTT vs theatre debate that has been grappling with the industry in recent times.

Rubbishing these comparisons, Atul Kulkarni tells us that there can be no comparisons between the two mediums. The Rang De Basanti actor said, "I think it's high time that media educates people and the media at least does not help this comparison cause there is no comparison. We have lost these battles time and again. I remember a debate when the television came in and people said that it's over for cinema now. When video cassettes came in, then also there were debates on now who will go to the theatres now? Then the CD and the internet era came, then the piracy era came too. So we've lost this debate and we still want to have it which I'm absolutely surprised about. In fact, we should learn our lessons and look into the future and stop these dramatic debates."

Exclusive: Atul Kulkarni On Choosing His Scripts: I Listen To The Scripts Like A Child Listens To A Story

Kulkarni furthermore said that we have lost this particular debate a long time back. The actor added, "In fact we as filmmakers and you as the media, we should educate the people that these two are completely different platforms. OTT is a personal viewing while cinema theatre is a collective viewing. It can never be compared and they'll always have their own space. We've really lost this debate time and again."

Exclusive: Atul Kulkarni On The Positive Response To A Thursday: It's Such An Excellently Written Script

An elated Atul Kulkarni also spoke about the positive response to his film, A Thursday and his character, Javed Khan. The Chandni Bar actor added, "I'm still trying to sink with the feeling because it's absolutely overwhelming. In all these years, of course, I've seen hits but this is something very special. The kind of appreciation that the movie and Javed Khan (Atul Kulkarni's character) is getting, it's absolutely overwhelming. The intensity with which the people are reacting is something that I can compare it with Rang De Basanti (2006)."

Talking about A Thursday, the movie has been helmed by Behzad Khambata. It also stars Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles. The movie revolves around a playschool teacher who takes her own students hostage.