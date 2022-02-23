Exclusive: Atul Kulkarni On The Positive Response To A Thursday: It's Such An Excellently Written Script

Atul Kulkarni is basking in the success of his recently released film, A Thursday. The thriller flick also stars Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles. In a candid chat with Filmibeat, the actor spoke about the positive response to the movie as well as his character Javed Khan.

The Rang De Basanti actor plays a tough cop who takes things in charge when a playschool teacher (Yami Gautam) takes her students hostage. Speaking about the same, Kulkarni was all praises for the script of A Thursday. He said, "It is such an excellently written script because whatever an actor gets, it is mainly from how the character is written. How the scenes are written and the scope that the actor gets. This was a lovely script that was written so well. It is even executed better so I think my job was quite easy. Because of such a fabulous script and such a fabulous direction."

Apart from this, Atul Kulkarni also praised his co-star Neha Dhupia who was heavily pregnant during the shooting of the movie. The City Of Dreams actor praised the professionalism of Neha on the sets of A Thursday. He said, "I was just appreciating her (Neha Dhupia) dedication and professionalism. In spite of being such heavily pregnant, the way she was conducting herself on set. And it was a very difficult shoot. She would get drenched all the time as our entire shoot was in the rain. She had to run around and climb down the steps. Had some bits of fight sequences and anyone can imagine how difficult or risky it could be for a woman. But of course, the unit had taken complete care but at the same time, hats off to Neha because she never asked the director (Behzad Khambata) to change a single choreography or a single shot."

When we quipped him on whether we will get a spin-off franchise on his suave character from the film, the actor jokingly tells us to share the idea on his social media handle so that he can suggest Behzad Khambata the same. Well, it will surely be a delight to see a spin-off film on Javed Khan's character from A Thursday.

Talking about A Thursday, the movie has been directed by Behzad Khambata. The film is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. It also stars Karanvir Sharma and Maya Sarao in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, on the work front, Atul Kulkarni will be seen in the Ajay Devgn starrer series, Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness and has also penned the much-awaited, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha.