Exclusive! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Actor Rajpal Yadav Opens Up On Working With Akshay Kumar And Kartik Aaryan

Rajpal Yadav is all set to play an important role in Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is releasing on May 20, 2022 in theatres. For the unversed, Rajpal is the only actor who has featured in both the parts of Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Recently, Rajpal Yadav had an exclusive interaction with, in which he opened up about his movie selection process, experience working with Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan on both parts of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and much more. When asked about his movie selection process, the talented actor said, "I take interest in projects that don't just touch the audience but also touch the artist in me. I love success, and when I work, I always aim for success. When a person fails, it's the hope for success that keeps them going and trying again. So, I always love to work to succeed."

Rajpal Yadav is known for his amazing comedy skills. In Bhool Bhulaiyaa part 1, his role of Laal Hanuman had indeed left everyone in splits. When asked about sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in part 1 and Kartik Aaryan in part 2, he said, "I'm grateful to be a part of the film. In the first film, it was Akshay Kumar, this time it's Kartik Aaryan and it was wonderful working with him as well."

Rajpal will also be seen playing the role of a transgender in Rubina Dilaik's debut film Ardh. He also unveiled the first look on his Instagram handle. When asked about his character in Ardh, Rajpal Yadav said, "My film Ardh will be releasing soon and I've had the chance to play a great role in it. And as an actor, I try to live as many different characters as I can. So, I'm currently invested in multiple projects. In the coming months, I hope that the audience will have a chance to see me doing something different almost every month."

Talking about Rajpal Yadav, he has acted in films such as Judwaa 2, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Jungle, Main Tera Hero and so on.