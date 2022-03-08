EXCLUSIVE! Elnaaz Norouzi: People Stereotype Women Who Are Single As Lonely; I Find That Quite Funny

'Women Should Be The Stronger Gender Because It Makes Sense In So Many Ways'

Q. What does Women's Day signify to you?

A. For me, all these days like Women's Day, Father's Day, Mother's Day and others are just one particular day to appreciate the women or the men or the mothers which we actually should and do appreciate on a daily basis. You shouldn't need one day. But I do think it's still important to do have that particular day especially for like a Women's Day. I guess it aims to raise awareness about gender equality especially because we still have these issues going on where women are not as equal as men; be it about the pay, jobs, household, work and a lot of things.

I still think especially in India, it's very important to keep creating that awareness which we have started doing in the industry a lot more just on the 8th March. I guess we really need to start appreciating the kind of things that women can do which are much stronger and bigger than what men can actually do. In my opinion, the women should be stronger gender because it just makes sense in so many ways but it's actually the men. So, I guess that's what we have the 8th of March for Women's Day so that we keep creating much more awareness about women and appreciate them.

'I Don't Know Why Petite Girl Can't Be Portrayed As A Very Powerful Woman'

Q. According to you, what's the biggest stereotype that women battle both in real as well as in reel life?

A. "There are a lot of stereotypes about women in real or reel life. It starts with the fact that a lot of times, it is shown that when women are tough or strong, they are mostly single and are only concentrating on their jobs because they can't take care of anything else which I find weird.

You will mostly find women in real life also where you just see them as someone powerful who has done something in her career but she is single and doesn't have a man on her side which is mostly like that. I just feel that this is stereotype and obviously it goes on to the movies and series as well. There's another thing where people just stereotype women who are single as lonely. I think that's quite funny (laughs). I have seen that happening a lot.

Also, when you see a powerful women in the movie, they always have to look tall, big and strong. I don't know why a petite girl can't be portrayed as a very powerful woman. Things are slowly changing and I do see these kind of things happening now. But honestly, it's still very much there.

'Heidi Klum Has Always Been A Role Model For Me'

Q. Who are the women that have inspired the most in your life?

A. The woman who has inspired me the most in my life is obviously my mother because she is closest to me. I have seen her and what kind of battles she has fought in her life while growing up. Sometimes when I think my life is hard, I look at what my mom has achieved and what she has gone through. So she has inspired me a lot.

When it comes to work, because I have grown up in Germany, I have seen Heidi Klum work herself her way up to where she is now and what all she has achieved. She has always been a role model for me. I guess all the women in my family; my cousins and aunts; everyone works which is not a very common thing in women in Iran right now. But in my family, mostly it's the women who have the higher earnings and support the family.