Exclusive! Geetika Mehandru: Jersey Is My Dream Project, I Am Getting Butterflies In My Stomach Daily

After a long wait, Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey is finally releasing on April 14, 2022, in theatres. For the unversed, the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name starring Nani in the lead role was earlier scheduled to release on December 31, 2021. However, due to the rapid spread of COVID-19's Omicron variant, the makers decided to postpone the film three days before its release.

TV actress Geetika Mehandru, who is playing the role of a journalist in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer was a bit upset with the postponement of her film. But on the other hand, she had also told us that the decision was taken to avoid a big loss. Now, since the new release date has been announced, we got in touch with Geetika again and asked her about the same.

In conversation with, Geetika Mehandru said, "Absolutely, super excited! It's been so long and finally, the wait is going to be over. Jersey is my dream project and now when the release date is coming closer, I am getting butterflies in my stomach daily. Ohh, God! It's finally happening. I am very sure that people are going to love this movie."

If the cases rise again, the makers of the film could postpone the film. When asked about the same, the Choti Sarrdaarni actress further said, "Possible! As makers can't take any risk with the movie. Even I also don't want them to release the movie amid increasing Covid cases. Last time also, when Jersey was supposed to release on 31st Dec, the makers had decided to postpone the theatrical release of the film after civil restrictions were reimposed due to fears over the Omicron variant. The movie came out so well that the makers didn't want to risk the budgets. Let's think positive this time. I am hoping for the best." (sic)

Geetika also revealed that the Telugu and Hindi versions of Jersey are very much different from each other. "Both movies are different from one another. There's no competition between these two at all. Jersey is a family movie and the audience is going to enjoy it a lot. I wish luck to both the teams," Geetika Mehandru concluded.

Talking about Jersey, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. It is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also directed the original.